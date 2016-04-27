April 27 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
contracts swung down, then up on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve ended its two-day policy-setting meeting with rates on
hold as expected, but signaled its faith in the U.S. economic
outlook.
The whipsaw action in the price of the futures contracts
suggested traders initially saw slightly better odds the Fed
will raise rates as soon as June, and then minutes later,
slightly worse.
Prices currently reflect the expectation the Fed will wait
until September before raising rates, based on the price of
futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark policy rate.
That's the same as before the Fed's meeting.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)