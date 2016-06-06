June 6 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
contracts pared losses slightly on Monday as Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen stuck to a mostly upbeat tone on the economic
outlook even as she said the most recent jobs report raises some
questions.
The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark
policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at
any given point in time, and the drop suggests traders have
added to bets the Fed will raise rates in September.
Traders see a better-than-even chance the Fed will wait
until September to raise rates, and will not increase them a
second time in 2016.
