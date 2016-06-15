June 15 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
contracts rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left
interest rates unchanged and indicated it would raise borrowing
costs more slowly than earlier projected.
The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark
policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at
any given point in time, and the rise suggests traders are no
longer betting the Fed will raise interest rates even once by
the end of the year.
Before the Fed ended its meeting, traders saw a 21 percent
chance of a rate hike in July and a 35 percent chance of a rate
hike in September, and a 51 percent chance of a hike in
December.
