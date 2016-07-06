July 6 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
contracts pared losses slightly on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve released minutes of its June meeting that suggested
policymakers want to wait to see the impact of Brexit before
raising rates.
The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark
policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at
any given point in time. The move in price suggests traders see
an even slimmer chance the Fed will raise interest rates this
year.
Within minutes of the release of the minutes, fed funds
futures contracts for most maturities were at the same levels as
prior to the release, suggesting traders saw just a 19 percent
chance of a rate hike by December.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)