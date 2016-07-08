July 8 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
contracts fell on Friday after government data showed employers
added more jobs than expected in June, potentially bolstering
policymaker confidence in the labor market outlook that sets the
stage for a rate hike.
The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark
policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at
any given point in time.
Fed futures contracts, which suggested before the jobs
report that traders saw just a 19 percent chance of a rate hike
by December, and now suggest a higher chance of such a move.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)