July 27 U.S. short-term interest rate futures contracts fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its policy rate unchanged but said risks to its outlook had diminished.

The drop in price suggests traders see an increasing chance the Fed will raise interest rates this year.

Before the Fed completed its two-day meting, traders saw about a 27 percent chance of a rate hike by September and a 52 percent chance of a rate hike by December.

The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at any given point in time.