Nov 2 U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose
slightly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve decided to keep
rates steady for now but set the stage for an interest rate hike
in December.
The price increase suggests traders may be trimming bets on
a rate hike later this year, but not enough to signal a change
in their overall view that the Fed will raise rates at its next
meeting. Before the report traders saw about a 73 percent chance
of a December rate hike, and were betting on one more rate hike
in 2017.
The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark
policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at
any given point in time.
