Nov 4 U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell
slightly on Friday after a U.S. government report showed
employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and
wages rose.
The decline in price suggests traders are keeping if not
adding to bets on rate hikes. Traders now see close to a 70
percent chance of a December rate hike, similar to before the
report, and pushed up slightly the chances that they see of the
Fed raising rates again in 2017.
The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark
policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at
any given point in time.
