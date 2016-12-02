Dec. 2 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
rose slightly on Friday after a government report showed hourly
earnings fell in November, but traders largely kept bets intact
on a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike later this month.
Before the release, which also showed a solid 178,000 jobs
gained last month and an unemployment rate falling to 4.6
percent, traders saw about a 93 percent chance of a December
rate hike, and were betting on at least one more rate hike in
2017.
The price of futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark
policy rate moves inversely to the rate that traders expect at
any given point in time.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)