March 15 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest
rates for the second time in three months but gave little sign
it saw a need to raise rates faster than the pace it had laid
out in December.
After the Fed's policy meeting, traders continued to see a
better-than-even chance of three rate hikes this year, including
Wednesday's, with about a one-in-four chance of a fourth hike,
based on the price of fed funds futures contracts.
