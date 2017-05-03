May 3 U.S. short-term interest rate futures were down slightly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at its May meeting but signaled it remains on track for its second rate hike of the year in June.

Traders continue to see slightly less than even odds of a third rate hike for 2017 in December, based on the price of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of Trade, as analyzed by Reuters. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)