By Rick Rothacker and Jonathan Spicer
Jan 24 As U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner prepares to step down on Friday, former colleagues are
posing awkward questions about an allegation he leaked
information on a planned interest rate cut when he led the New
York Federal Reserve Bank.
Several former officials said the allegation, if true,
suggests a likely violation of agency rules since interest rate
discussions are confidential, and one said the central bank
should have investigated the matter. Whether it did is unclear.
"Pending discount rate decisions and discussions were
absolutely confidential," said former St. Louis Fed President
William Poole, who was on the central bank's policy panel at the
time but did not participate in the 2007 conference call in
which the allegation was raised.
Both the Fed board in Washington and the New York Fed have
declined to comment.
U.S. central bank interest rate decisions are extremely
market sensitive, with the power to move asset prices from New
York to Tokyo to London, and the Fed guards them jealously.
Regional Fed bank presidents "should strictly preserve the
confidentiality of (Fed) System information that, if revealed,
could benefit any person or impair the effectiveness of System
operations and policies," according to guidance on ethics in a
Fed administrative manual.
The allegation that Geithner told Bank of America about
plans to cut the so-called discount rate was raised by Richmond
Fed chief Jeffrey Lacker on Aug. 16, 2007, just as the financial
crisis was gaining traction. It surfaced publicly last Friday
when the Fed released transcripts of its 2007 policy meetings,
and was reiterated in a statement Lacker issued after the
transcripts were made public.
Geithner, who some analysts see as a potential future Fed
chairman, denied the allegation during the call. The Treasury
has declined to comment further and Geithner himself has
remained silent.
Former Minneapolis Fed chief Gary Stern, who took part in
the call, said he recalled the discussion clearly. "That was an
unusual exchange by Federal Reserve standards," he said.
Stern emphasized that he did not know the merits of the
case, but said he thought everyone on the Fed would feel
strongly about the confidentiality of rate discussions.
"I would avoid tipping off anybody about anything. I would
work hard not to do it unintentionally. There are things in the
Fed that are confidential ... Crisis or not, I wouldn't do
that," he said.
The day the Fed held the call, U.S. stock markets staged an
explosive late-day rally, partly fueled by speculation the
central bank was moving toward a rate cut. They rallied further
the following day when the Fed lowered the discount rate it
charges banks for loans and signaled growing chances of a cut in
the federal funds rate, its main economic lever.
A former participant in Fed meetings said the secretary of
the policy panel or the central bank's general counsel should
have looked into the allegation raised by Lacker to see if any
rules were broken. Both the general counsel, Scott Alvarez, and
the committee's secretary, Brian Madigan, were on the call.
According to a person familiar with the matter, Lacker had a
conversation with Bank of America's then-CEO Ken Lewis that led
him to believe that on the day of the conference call Geithner
had talked with some banks, including Bank of America
and JPMorgan Chase, about a plan to lower the discount
rate.
It was part of an effort to get JPMorgan, Citigroup
and Bank of America to borrow $25 billion each from the Fed and
channel it into the asset-backed commercial paper market, which
was in disarray. That plan never came to fruition. All three
banks declined to comment for this article.
Geithner's conversation bothered Lacker because he felt it
broke with protocol for a Fed president to talk to a bank in
another district without speaking with that president first,
according to the source. It also troubled him because he
believed it violated the integrity of the Fed's policy panel to
be discussing a potential action ahead of time, the source said.