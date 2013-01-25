WASHINGTON Jan 25 Timothy Geithner, who steps
down as U.S. Treasury secretary on Friday, has ruled himself out
of the running as a future chairman of the Federal Reserve.
"Not a chance," he told Politico in an interview posted on
its website on Friday. "I have great respect for the institution
but that will be someone else's privilege."
Geithner had been viewed as a top candidate to replace
current Fed chief Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term as
chairman of the U.S. central bank ends on Jan. 31, 2014.
While Bernanke has been publicly silent on his future plans,
it is widely expected that he will step down when his term ends.
Geithner, who was president of the New York Fed before
taking the top Treasury job, told Politico that he was returning
to New York to be with his family and said that he has no
immediate plans beyond relaxing and traveling with his wife.