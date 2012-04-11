Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
NEW YORK, April 11 The recent financial crisis has shown that financial institutions need higher capital levels, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Wednesday.
George said the leverage ratio is one buffer in the financial system that is historically there to absorb losses, and that there must be an emphasis on leverage "no matter how difficult and costly." (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. telecommunications regulator said on Friday it was closing inquiries into sponsored data programs and TV services offered by AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp, T-Mobile USA Inc without taking any action.