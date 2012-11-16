Nov 16 A top Federal Reserve official on Friday
linked the slow U.S. economic recovery and paltry bank lending
to post-crisis financial reforms that she said missed the
intended target.
In prepared remarks, Kansas City Fed President Esther George
largely repeated her past criticisms of the sweeping Dodd-Frank
legislation that the U.S. government adopted in 2010 to avoid a
repetition of the brutal 2007-2009 financial crisis.
George did not comment on monetary policy or the economy.
But she suggested that shortfalls in new regulations, including
"stress tests" meant to ensure banks have enough capital and
liquidity to withstand another crisis, are hampering the
economic recovery.
"The slow nature of this recovery, the limited amount of new
lending after more than four years and the continuation of
banking issues in some countries may suggest that the actions we
took left unresolved problems," George was to tell the Financial
Stability Institute in Panama City, Panama.
The stress tests are likely to draw regulator resources away
from traditional supervision such as on-the-ground examinations
and microprudential supervision, said George, who gains a vote
on Fed policy next year.
"While these new supervisory tools have been useful
exercises, in the end they may become little more than routine,
repetitive steps in satisfying regulatory requirements ...
without contributing to a more effective supervisory process,"
she said.
The U.S. central bank is a key regulator of banks and the
broader financial system, and took on more responsibility after
Dodd-Frank was passed into law.