July 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve should start
cutting its massive bond-buying program sooner rather than
later, according to Esther George, the hawkish president of the
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank.
"The open ended program has raised questions for me about
its costs relative to its benefits," she told Fox Business
Network, in her first public interview since taking the helm at
the regional bank in October 2011. Citing gains in the labor
market outlook and the large size of the Fed's balance sheet,
she said, "I think it is time to begin to adjust those
purchases."
George has dissented at every meeting of the Fed's
policy-setting panel this year, saying she is concerned about
continued aggressive monetary policy easing when the economy is
growing.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
housing-backed securities to push down long-term borrowing costs
and boost investment and hiring. George wants the Fed to cut
back on the program soon on concern it could fuel imbalances.