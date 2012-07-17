(Fixes dateline to Kansas City)
* U.S. economic growth not seen exceeding 2 pct in 2012
* Labor market weighing on household spending
By Christine Stebbins
KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker said on Monday that while persistently high
unemployment is weighing on the sluggish U.S. economic recovery,
she is not sure monetary policy can put people back to work.
"At this point we have a tremendously accommodative policy
for the economy to begin the process of recovery," Kansas City
Federal Reserve President Esther George said in introductory
remarks at a conference on agriculture. "Will monetary policy
put people back to work at this point? That's not clear."
George will be a voter on the Fed's policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee in 2013. She declined to say whether she
thinks the central bank should deliver another dose of monetary
stimulus to help the economy grow more vigorously.
"When I get to January, you'll read in the papers where I
come out," she said in response to a question.
But George made clear she believes labor markets are
currently too weak to generate improvements in growth or
spending.
"The unemployment rate although it has fallen noticeably
over the last year remains well over 8 percent. That is too high
at this point to generate the kind spending that we would
normally expect to see," she said.
"Monthly payroll gains as we saw last month around 80,000
are not robust enough yet at this point to generate the kind of
growth that we would want to see in the economy," George added.
The jobless rate held steady at a lofty 8.2 percent in June.
The economy needs job growth of around 125,000 a month to keep
pace with growth in the working age population.
However, job growth averaged 75,000 per month in the second
quarter compared to 226,000 in the first three months of the
year.
George said the economy is growing, but slowly. She said she
does not expect growth to exceed a 2 percent annual rate this
year. That would put her at the low end of Fed officials, whose
forecast for 2012 growth were concentrated between 1.9 percent
and 2.4 percent.
The Fed cut rates to near zero in December 2008 and has
bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to pull the economy out of a deep
recession and bolster a shallow recovery. As the recovery has
failed to gain momentum, policymakers have promised
conditionally to hold rates at rock-bottom levels at least
through late 2014 and extended the average maturity of Fed bond
holdings to push down longer-term rates.
Recent job market and other data show signs the recovery is
fading again, and many analysts expect the central bank to
launch a third round of bond buying later this year. The Fed's
next meeting is July 31-Aug. 1.
