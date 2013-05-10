JACKSON, Wyo. May 10 The Federal Reserve should
scale back U.S. bond purchases to reduce the risks of continuing
to expand its balance sheet, a senior central banker said on
Friday, noting that the Fed's last statement explicitly stated
it could vary the pace of buying.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who has been the
sole dissenting vote against the policy at every meeting this
year, acknowledged that the markets paid most attention to the
prospect of the Fed boosting the pace of purchases.
"But the statement also allows for decreases," she told the
Wyoming Business Alliance during a luncheon speech. "So it is my
hope, as my colleagues and I continue to discuss these issues
and consider what is happening in the economy, that that
opportunity will be there and we can begin to make this exit."
The Fed on May 1 voted to keep buying bonds at a monthly
pace of $85 billion, but tweaked the statement announcing this
decision to spell out it was "prepared to increase or reduce
the pace of its purchases to maintain appropriate policy
accommodation."
Fed officials, including Chairman Ben Bernanke, had stated
this on previous occasions, but inserting it into the statement
gave it greater weight in the eyes of Fed-watchers.
Recent mixed signals on the U.S. economy, and particularly a
decline in a measure of inflation which the Fed watches closely,
had led to speculation the U.S. central bank might be ready to
buy even more bonds as extra insurance to keep the recovery on
track.
U.S. growth picked up to 2.5 percent in the first quarter at
an annual rate, from 0.4 percent in the previous three months,
and added an unexpectedly solid 165,000 new jobs in April while
unemployment edged down from a still-lofty 7.5 percent.
Inflation, however, which the Fed aims to keep near 2
percent, is only half that pace on its preferred gauge, the PCE
price index. Some warn this is dangerously low and could risk a
damaging deflationary spiral if the economy weakened, though
market-based measures of future inflation have remained well
above 2 percent.
George was wrapping up a tour of local businesses and
communities in Wyoming, a state which has benefited from robust
energy markets, which dominate industry in the region.
FISCAL DRAG
She said she expects U.S. growth to run around 2 percent for
the year, and noted that job creation had averaged 200,000 per
month over the last six months, a level which would begin to
reduce slack in U.S. labor markets.
Growth had faced a headwind, notably from tax hikes and
automatic cuts in government spending inflicted because of the
failure of lawmakers in Washington to agree on steps to reduce
the deficit. But this fiscal drag will be felt mainly in the
second and third quarters, she said, and will then begin to
fade.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and bought around $2.7 trillion worth of bonds and has vowed to
keep rates ultra-low until the jobless rate reaches 6.5 percent,
so long as the outlook for inflation stays under 2.5 percent.
George, one of the Fed's more hawkish officials, also said
she favored taping bond purchases because she worried that
continuing to expand the balance sheet could cause future
financial instability and quickening inflation.
In particular, the prolonged period of near-zero U.S. rates
has already caused investors to "reach for yield," exposing them
to significant risk when rates begin to rise as the Fed starts
to exit.
As a result, U.S. policymakers must make a very careful
policy transition to avoid spooking markets, and George made
plain that she viewed this as a tricky challenge to successfully
pull off.
"My concern is we do that in a fashion that does not create
sharp increases in rates, backing up mortgage rates, when we
announce that we're going to stop bond purchases (or) we are
going to adjust those in some way."