OMAHA, Neb., Sept 6 The Federal Reserve should
begin reducing monthly bond purchases at a meeting later this
month in order to set monetary policy on a course for "gradual
and predictable" normalization, a top U.S. central banker said
on Friday.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a consistent hawk
who has argued for a tapering in bond purchases all year, also
said policymakers should consider enhancing communication over
how quickly the Fed will start raising interest rates, currently
held near zero.
"An appropriate next step toward normalizing monetary policy
could be to reduce the pace of purchases from $85 billion to
something around $70 billion per month," George told a luncheon
of business and community leaders.
She also said that remaining Fed purchases should be split
evenly between Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
"A decision to reduce the Federal Reserve's monthly asset
purchases would be appropriate at that (Sept. 17-18) meeting, as
would clearer guidance about the path forward. It is time to
begin a gradual - and predictable - normalization of policy,"
she said.