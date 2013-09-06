By Alister Bull
OMAHA, Neb., Sept 6 The Federal Reserve should
begin reducing monthly bond purchases at a meeting later this
month in order to set monetary policy on a course for "gradual
and predictable" normalization, a top U.S. central banker said
on Friday.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a consistent hawk
who has argued for a tapering in bond purchases all year, also
said policymakers should consider enhancing communication over
how quickly the Fed will start raising interest rates, currently
held near zero.
"An appropriate next step toward normalizing monetary policy
could be to reduce the pace of purchases from $85 billion to
something around $70 billion per month," George told a luncheon
of business and community leaders.
Furthermore, remaining Fed purchases should be split evenly
between Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, she said.
"A decision to reduce the Federal Reserve's monthly asset
purchases would be appropriate at that (Sept. 17-18) meeting, as
would clearer guidance about the path forward. It is time to
begin a gradual - and predictable - normalization of policy."
George, a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting
committee, has dissented at every meeting since January in favor
of winding back the U.S. central bank's aggressive bond purchase
program. She worries that it could spur financial instability
and future inflation.
Indeed, the Fed has said it expects to start scaling back
bond buying later this year from a current $85 billion monthly
pace.
SEPTEMBER EYED
Financial markets are focused on the policy meeting on Sept.
17-18 for a small start to a tapering in the purchases. The Fed
expects to halt these by mid-2014, when it forecasts that the
U.S. jobless rate will be around 7 percent.
In fact, data released by the government earlier on Friday
showed the unemployment rate creeping toward that target, with a
decline to 7.3 percent in August, a 4-1/2 year low.
However, U.S. firms only added 169,000 new jobs last month,
compared to a Reuters forecast for a 180,000 advance in the
crucial monthly non-farm payroll report, and economists said the
jobless rate drop was for the wrong reasons.
They cited a further retreat in labor participation, which
has dwindled to its lowest rate since 1978 as discouraged
workers gave up the search for employment.
George did not refer to the August jobs report in her
prepared remarks, but acknowledged that the recovery in the
labor market had been spotty and a return to full employment had
been elusive.
But she said the economy had made sufficient progress in
lowering unemployment to begin tapering and cautioned against
allowing concern about potential financial market volatility
from delaying action.
"Postponing the move to reduce asset purchases won't ease
the inevitable adjustment. Taking action now, with a firm plan
and clear commitment, will begin the long process of putting
monetary policy to more-normal settings," she said.
Fed officials have consistently argued that tapering is not
tightening policy, and that rates will remain near zero at least
until unemployment hits 6.5 percent, provided the outlook for
inflation remains under 2.5 percent.
But George said there was an understandable public desire to
know more about the pace at which rates will rise once the Fed
begins to raise borrowing costs.
"One way to clarify a path for future interest rate moves
would be to include more information about future short-term
interest rates in the FOMC statement," she said, referring to
the Federal Open Market Committee.
One way it could do this would be to include policymakers'
median forecast for rates.
"The challenges of exiting from such an extended period of
near-zero interest rates are likely to require some form of
guidance and could serve as a potentially important enhancement
in our ongoing communication efforts," she said.