Nov 22 Bank stress tests to ensure the soundness
of the biggest U.S. financial firms are a "work in progress"
that could be improved by making them more transparent and
useful to investors, a senior Federal Reserve official said on
Friday.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, herself a former
bank supervisor, also told a conference in Paris hosted by the
Bank of France that greater emphasis on top-down risk modeling
should not replace old-fashioned scrutiny of individual firms.
"Transparency is something we must consider as we continue
to work on our stress tests and as we implement new standards
and limits in such areas as liquidity, counterparty risk,
concentration of assets and risk exposures," she said.
George, who is a voting member this year on the Fed's
policy-setting committee and who is viewed as a hawk after
dissenting at every meeting since January, made no mention of
the U.S. economic outlook or monetary policy in her prepared
remarks.
Noting that annual company reports do a poor job of
describing the risk facing individual firms, she said it was
worth thinking about what more could be disclosed in the stress
tests to inform stock holders and creditors.
"One way to accomplish this is to construct simple
regulatory rules that can be easily understood by the public and
readily enforced by examiners," George said, adding that
authorities might also consider "the disclosure of key or
material findings from examinations."
Acknowledging the shortcomings of U.S. bank safeguards that
failed to prevent the excessive risk-taking that sparked the
2008 global financial crisis, George declined to lecture her
European audience on how the region should tackle supervision.
But she emphasized her own experience suggested the need to
maintain close examination of individual banks, using
experienced staff who know each institution, while adopting more
powerful macro-prudential models for risk management.
"Even as we deploy new tools and methods, we must commit to
strengthen micro-prudential supervision, market discipline and
cooperation among regulators," she said.