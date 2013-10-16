WASHINGTON Oct 16 Allowing diverse views to be
heard within the Federal Reserve was a deliberate goal of its
founders 100 years ago and remains vital today, a senior Fed
official who has consistently voted against the majority wish of
her colleagues said on Wednesday.
Esther George, president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve
Bank, who made no mention of the current U.S. economy or
monetary policy in remarks prepared for delivery at an event
Wednesday evening, has dissented at every meeting this year over
the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy.
At an event in Oklahoma City to commemorate the memory of
Senator Robert Owen, who co-authored legislation that created
the Fed in 1913, George argued that the airing of diverse views
respected the intent of the founders of the U.S. central bank.
"The Federal Reserve is not a monolithic organization, and
such feedback - both from outside and inside the organization -
ensures that the Fed remains accountable to the public it
serves," she said.
President Barack Obama's nomination of Janet Yellen to
replace Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term ends in January has
raised questions about the extent to which Yellen will try to
get officials to speak with one voice in the future.
Her statement at the Oct. 9 White House ceremony included a
reference to the merits of vigorously debating diverse views
"and then to unite behind its response."
That remark might be interpreted as a call for some
policymakers to temper their public comments, but George
signaled that she plans to keep speaking her mind.
"It is important that the Federal Reserve's structure today
still allows for a range of views to be considered when it
deliberates actions that affect so many people," she said.