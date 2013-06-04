SANTA FE, N.M., June 4 Slowing the pace of
Federal Reserve bond buying would not mean tightening U.S.
monetary policy and would help wean financial markets off their
dependence on ultra-easy money from the U.S. central bank, one
of its senior officials said on Tuesday.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who said she
supports slowing the pace of purchases as an "appropriate next
step for monetary policy", has been a steady critic of the
program and has voted against it at every Fed meeting so far
this year.
"History suggests that waiting too long to acknowledge the
economy's progress and prepare markets for more normal policy
settings carries no less risk than tightening too soon," she
said in remarks that she had been scheduled to deliver at a
luncheon here, but had to drop out from as she was feeling
unwell.
"A slowing in the pace of purchases could be viewed as
applying less pressure to the gas pedal, rather than stepping on
the brake. Adjustments today can take a measured pace as the
economy's progress unfolds," she said.