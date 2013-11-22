Nov 22 U.S. bank stress tests to ensure the
soundness of the nation's biggest financial firms are a "work in
progress" that could be improved by making them more transparent
and useful to investors, a senior Federal Reserve official said
on Friday.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, herself a former
bank supervisor, also told a conference in Paris hosted by the
Bank of France that greater emphasis on top-down risk modeling
should not replace old-fashioned scrutiny of individual firms.
"Transparency is something we must consider as we continue
to work on our stress tests and as we implement new standards
and limits in such areas as liquidity, counterparty risk,
concentration of assets and risk exposures," she said.
George, a voting member this year on the Fed's
policy-setting committee who is viewed as a hawk after
dissenting at every meeting since January, made no mention of
the current U.S. economic outlook or monetary policy in her
prepared remarks.