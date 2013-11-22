Nov 22 U.S. bank stress tests to ensure the soundness of the nation's biggest financial firms are a "work in progress" that could be improved by making them more transparent and useful to investors, a senior Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, herself a former bank supervisor, also told a conference in Paris hosted by the Bank of France that greater emphasis on top-down risk modeling should not replace old-fashioned scrutiny of individual firms.

"Transparency is something we must consider as we continue to work on our stress tests and as we implement new standards and limits in such areas as liquidity, counterparty risk, concentration of assets and risk exposures," she said.

George, a voting member this year on the Fed's policy-setting committee who is viewed as a hawk after dissenting at every meeting since January, made no mention of the current U.S. economic outlook or monetary policy in her prepared remarks.