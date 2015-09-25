Sept 25 Kansas City Fed President Esther George
on Friday said she believes the Fed should raise interest rates
soon so that it will "have the luxury" of being able keep rate
hikes gradual.
"I think the conditions are there" for the Fed to begin to
lift rates from near zero, George said in Omaha, Nebraska at the
Aksarben Stock Show and Rodeo.
George has long voiced worries that near-zero rates spur
financial markets to take on too much risk. She said she
continues to expect moderate U.S. economic growth, called
progress in labor markets "remarkable," and is seeing signs
already that inflation is firming.
The Fed decided last week to leave rates near zero, a
decision described as "close" by several Fed officials. George
does not vote on Fed policy but participates in regular
policy-setting meetings.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)