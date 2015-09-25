Sept 25 Kansas City Fed President Esther George on Friday said she believes the Fed should raise interest rates soon so that it will "have the luxury" of being able keep rate hikes gradual.

"I think the conditions are there" for the Fed to begin to lift rates from near zero, George said in Omaha, Nebraska at the Aksarben Stock Show and Rodeo.

George has long voiced worries that near-zero rates spur financial markets to take on too much risk. She said she continues to expect moderate U.S. economic growth, called progress in labor markets "remarkable," and is seeing signs already that inflation is firming.

The Fed decided last week to leave rates near zero, a decision described as "close" by several Fed officials. George does not vote on Fed policy but participates in regular policy-setting meetings.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)