European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 28 A top Federal Reserve official on Friday said she is worried the U.S. central bank could be fueling froth in financial markets by keeping rates near zero for as long as it has.
"I am one that continues to be concerned about interest rates being too low for too long," Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George told the Central Exchange, a women's professional group not far from the regional Fed bank's headquarters.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
BERLIN, March 14 The number of German companies filing for insolvency fell last year to the lowest level on record thanks to a prolonged upswing in Europe's biggest economy although the amount of creditor claims rose nearly 60 percent, data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 Europe's benchmark German bond yield climbed to its highest level in 14 months on Tuesday, dragging up other euro zone equivalents in its wake, as nervousness around upcoming elections in the Netherlands and France appeared to recede.