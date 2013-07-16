KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16 Kansas City Fed
President Esther George, a strident critic of the U.S. central
bank's super-easy monetary policy, said Tuesday that while she
doesn't know for sure if Fed policy is creating financial
bubbles, she is worried about its potential to do so.
"Are there bubbles? I don't know," George told reporters
after a speech here. "I don't know how to call a bubble. I can
tell you when I see things that look to be moving in a direction
that's off trend, maybe has the potential for that, and so I
have raised this as a risk of the current policy in terms of the
long-term sustainable growth that we all want for the U.S.
economy, that we not see destabilizing effects from the current
policy."
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
housing-backed securities to push down long-term borrowing costs
and boost investment and hiring. It has also kept short-term
borrowing costs near zero since December 2008.
"I have for some time expressed concern about the
distortions that can be created by zero interest rates and the
Fed's asset purchases on the stability in the entire system,"
she said.
"I do know when interest rates are at this very, very low
level - and the very design of our asset purchase program is to
push people away from safe assets into riskier assets - that it
creates the conditions by which you can see risk begin to grow,"
she said, pointing to the leveraged lending markets and REITS
as potential areas of excessive risk-taking.
"Things can be below the surface that are less obvious to
us," she said.