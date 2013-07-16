KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 16 Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a strident critic of the U.S. central bank's super-easy monetary policy, said Tuesday that while she doesn't know for sure if Fed policy is creating financial bubbles, she is worried about its potential to do so.

"Are there bubbles? I don't know," George told reporters after a speech here. "I don't know how to call a bubble. I can tell you when I see things that look to be moving in a direction that's off trend, maybe has the potential for that, and so I have raised this as a risk of the current policy in terms of the long-term sustainable growth that we all want for the U.S. economy, that we not see destabilizing effects from the current policy."

The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and housing-backed securities to push down long-term borrowing costs and boost investment and hiring. It has also kept short-term borrowing costs near zero since December 2008.

"I have for some time expressed concern about the distortions that can be created by zero interest rates and the Fed's asset purchases on the stability in the entire system," she said.

"I do know when interest rates are at this very, very low level - and the very design of our asset purchase program is to push people away from safe assets into riskier assets - that it creates the conditions by which you can see risk begin to grow," she said, pointing to the leveraged lending markets and REITS as potential areas of excessive risk-taking.

"Things can be below the surface that are less obvious to us," she said.