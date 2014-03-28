European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 28 A top Federal Reserve official who has often warned about the risks of keeping interest rates too low for too long said Friday that she cannot say when she would prefer to raise rates, or how fast she would like to raise them.
"I don't think it would be fair to say I have a date in mind or a path in mind," for the appropriate timing of the Fed's first rate increase, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George told the Central Exchange. "We are in a place now where we have to be very careful and think about how we are beginning to withdraw stimulus."
She told reporters later that the Fed must complete the winding down of its bond-buying program before it can raise rates.
"The risk I see is being too low for too long," she said. (Reporting by Carey Gillam; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, March 14 The number of German companies filing for insolvency fell last year to the lowest level on record thanks to a prolonged upswing in Europe's biggest economy although the amount of creditor claims rose nearly 60 percent, data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 14 Europe's benchmark German bond yield climbed to its highest level in 14 months on Tuesday, dragging up other euro zone equivalents in its wake, as nervousness around upcoming elections in the Netherlands and France appeared to recede.