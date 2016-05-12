May 12 The Federal Reserve should not consider negative interest rates even if the U.S. economy were to need additional support, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Thursday.

"It is something that I think we should not contemplate in the United States and I'm delighted that we don't have to," George told a luncheon of business and community leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)