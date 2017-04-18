ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., April 18 Planned
fiscal stimulus from U.S. President Donald Trump and the
Republican-controlled Congress could pose an "upside risk" to
the U.S. economy, a Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday,
adding she is not yet forecasting that it will materialize.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said such stimulus
could raise inflation and the longer-run neutral level for
interest rates. The Fed does not target a foreign-exchange rate
for the U.S. dollar, she added, a week after Trump said in
published remarks that the currency was "getting too strong."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)