BRIEF-NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil
WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama's decision to nominate Janet Yellen as the next chief of the Federal Reserve ought to ensure a straightforward handover when she replaces Chairman Ben Bernanke, a senior U.S. central banker said on Thursday.
"The fact that she has been inside the Fed, I think, will be reassuring to the markets that the transition should be smoother than if we brought in someone that was less well known to the Federal Reserve," Kansas City Fed President Esther George told an event in Oklahoma City.
Bernanke steps down at the end of January. The nomination of Yellen, the current Fed vice chair, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.
LONDON, March 1 The gap between French and German 10-year government bond yields widened marginally and stocks edged off their highs on Wednesday after conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said he would remain in the election race.