JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 30 Central bankers from
around the world are telling their American counterparts that
they are ready for a U.S. interest rate hike and would prefer
that the Federal Reserve make the move without further ado.
In private and in public at last week's global central
banking conference in Jackson Hole, the message from visiting
policymakers was that the Fed has telegraphed an initial
monetary tightening and, following a year-long rise in the
dollar, financial markets globally are as ready as they can be.
The powerful group gathered at the end of a roller-coaster
week in markets in which the Dow tanked by 1,000 points on
Monday on concerns of a slowdown in China but recovered to trade
higher by the end of the week. Remarks by Fed officials that
liftoff could come in September were blamed by some for that
volatility.
But for Agustin Carstens, the top central banker in Mexico,
a rate hike by his neighbor sends an encouraging sign of
economic health, even if it does force growth-challenged Mexico
to also raise rates within days.
"If the Fed tightens, it will be due to the fact that they
have a perception that inflation is drifting up, but more
important that unemployment is falling and the economy is
recovering," Carstens told Reuters in an interview.
"For us, that is very good news," he added.
While Yao Yudong, head of the People's Bank of China
Research Institute of Finance and Banking, last week blamed the
Fed for the market turmoil and said a U.S. hike should be
delayed, most central bankers from emerging markets contacted by
Reuters at Jackson Hole and over the past month shared Carstens'
view.
An end to more than six years of rock bottom U.S. rates will
touch off a wave of potentially painful adjustments as countries
deal with the likelihood of an even stronger dollar as well as
capital outflows from some emerging markets and changes in the
relative prices of traded goods. An end to uncertainty for
policymakers, however, could outweigh those difficulties.
Effects of the Fed's easy money have been felt in countries
as diverse as Chile and Switzerland. Annual inflation in Chile
has consistently come in above the bank's target range of 2
percent to 4 percent.
In Switzerland, the central bank has been forced to keep
rates negative since it removed its cap on the franc at 1.20 to
the euro, sending the currency soaring and putting a major
strain on the export-dependent Swiss economy.
"Latin America has seen a surge of inflation" as countries
"internalize" the evolution of Fed policy, Central Bank of Chile
Governor Rodrigo Vergara told the conference.
TWO YEARS OF PREPARATION
Those sorts of trends have been under way for some two
years, when then Fed chairman Ben Bernanke set off a global
"taper tantrum" when he suggested the central bank was preparing
to scale back its bond-buying program.
Two years after the taper tantrum, Fed officials say some
volatility is unavoidable when the shift in policy occurs.
"For emerging markets, the smaller economies, they're often
looking for a weaker currency. So from their perspective a
tightening move by the Fed might be helpful to weaken their
currency and help them do what they want to do," St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said in an interview.
There are opponents to a hike - most notably the People's
Bank of China and the International Monetary Fund, which has
urged the Fed to delay until the world economy is on a stronger
footing.
But even frequent Fed critics said at Jackson Hole that the
time was coming to hike.
"It's a long anticipated event," Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on a conference panel, sitting
alongside Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer. "It has to happen
some time - everybody knows it has to happen - but pick your
time."
Those comments were supported by central bankers from Japan,
South Korea and Indonesia. When asked earlier this month whether
he thought the Fed should hike in September, Bank Indonesia
Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told Reuters in
Jakarta: "The more certainty there is, the better."
A senior South Korean policymaker echoed that sentiment.
"A lift at an already expected timing would be better in a
sense that it clears up one of the big uncertainties over the
issue and it would mean the U.S. economic recovery is deemed
sustainable," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity
as he was not authorized to comment publicly by the Bank of
Korea.
