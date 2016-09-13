Sept 13 Goldman Sachs has further cut its view
on the likelihood of a rate hike next week by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, dropping it to just 25 percent from 40 percent after
the final round of Fed speakers on Monday declined to nudge
markets in the direction of further policy tightening.
"A common theme was the absence of a clear signal that the
FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is likely to hike in
September," Goldman's economic team, led by Jan Hatzius, wrote
in a note to clients late Monday.
"The lack of a signal is meaningful because if action were
likely, the committee would normally make an effort to nudge the
market toward anticipating a hike."
The FOMC meeting convenes in Washington on Sept. 20 and
concludes on Sept. 21 when it will issue a monetary policy
statement and updated forecasts from FOMC members on the
direction of the economy and interest rates. That will be
followed by a news conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Goldman, which had pegged the probability of a rate hike at
55 percent earlier this month, also said the chances of the next
FOMC rate hike occurring at the committee's December meeting
have risen to 40 percent from 30 percent.
"While participants' recent arguments for and against
further tightening mirror those made in the pre-liftoff debate,
we find the generally in-line performance of the economy this
year difficult to square with the policy path that the FOMC has
chosen," Goldman wrote.
Monday featured three Fed officials delivering public
comments. The most anticipated had been Federal Reserve Governor
Lael Brainard, a noted policy dove whom some investors had
thought might signal a change in her stance, which in turn may
have signaled a willingness for the FOMC to raise rates as early
as next week.
Brainard did not break with her dovish view, however,
cautioning against a rush to raise rates too soon.
Following that, market-based measures of the chances the Fed
would lift rates next week dropped to just 15 percent from 24
percent the day before, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
In December 2015, the Fed raised rates for the first time in
nearly a decade, bringing the range for the federal funds rate
to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent from a range of 0
percent to 0.25 percent previously. It has not changed policy
since.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)