DUBAI May 11 The U.S. economy could grow 3
percent or more in the second quarter of this year and the
housing market is likely to pick up again after recent
sluggishness, a U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Sunday.
Asked about his economic growth forecast for the second
quarter, Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank
of Atlanta, told reporters: "It is little early to say based on
data. But I am pretty confident it will be at or exceed 3
percent in the second quarter."
"...Generally, I see the housing market improving and
contributing to this picture of a better economy," he said after
addressing a business event in Dubai.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil and David French; Editing by John
Stonestreet)