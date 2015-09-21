BRIEF-Aset Therapeutics files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Investors should add longer duration government bonds to their portfolio if they believe the Federal Reserve will begin its tightening cycle in December, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on a webcast Monday.
Gundlach said he believes an interest-rate increase in December would be a policy mistake.
He added that the U.S. economy and risk markets cannot digest a premature Fed hike and raising rates too early would hurt high-yield "junk" bonds and help longer-duration government bonds such as Treasuries and government-guaranteed bonds such as MBS. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)
March 28 Ocean RIG UDW Inc, a Cyprus-based rig contractor, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court amid a deep and prolonged downturn in the industry.