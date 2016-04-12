(Adds quote)

PHILADELPHIA, April 12 Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that he is supportive of raising interest rates again as the U.S. economy strengthens and proves itself capable of withstanding shocks.

"As we see the continued growth, I am very supportive of continuing normalization," Harker told a local business group in Philadelphia. "That said, we need to make sure that the economy is resilient enough."

Weaker first-quarter U.S. growth rate numbers "tend to be a little biased" to the downside due to seasonality and the underlying trend of U.S. economic fundamentals are strong despite slowing growth in China, recent market volatility and a strong dollar, Harker said.

"The underlying trend in my view is unmistakable. This economy, despite all the headwinds we face ... we continue to move ahead," he said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)