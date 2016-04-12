(Adds quote)
PHILADELPHIA, April 12 Philadelphia Federal
Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that he is
supportive of raising interest rates again as the U.S. economy
strengthens and proves itself capable of withstanding shocks.
"As we see the continued growth, I am very supportive of
continuing normalization," Harker told a local business group in
Philadelphia. "That said, we need to make sure that the economy
is resilient enough."
Weaker first-quarter U.S. growth rate numbers "tend to be a
little biased" to the downside due to seasonality and the
underlying trend of U.S. economic fundamentals are strong
despite slowing growth in China, recent market volatility and a
strong dollar, Harker said.
"The underlying trend in my view is unmistakable. This
economy, despite all the headwinds we face ... we continue to
move ahead," he said.
