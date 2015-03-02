March 2 The Philadelphia branch of the Federal Reserve on Monday named Patrick Harker, head of the University of Delaware, as its president and newest U.S. monetary policymaker.

Harker, 56, begins July 1 and succeeds Charles Plosser, who retired on Sunday. A relatively unknown name on the national economic scene, Harker currently sits as a director on the Philadelphia Fed's board.

