NEWSMAKER-BOJ chief Kuroda says "no reason" to withdraw stimulus now
* BOJ Gov Kuroda says no need to raise bond yield targets now
March 2 The Philadelphia branch of the Federal Reserve on Monday named Patrick Harker, head of the University of Delaware, as its president and newest U.S. monetary policymaker.
Harker, 56, begins July 1 and succeeds Charles Plosser, who retired on Sunday. A relatively unknown name on the national economic scene, Harker currently sits as a director on the Philadelphia Fed's board.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* BOJ Gov Kuroda says no need to raise bond yield targets now
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)