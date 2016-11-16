By Jason Lange
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Nov 16 The Federal Reserve must
retain its independence from America's political life and
policymakers will not change course due to shifts in public
opinion, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on
Wednesday.
Republican Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 U.S.
presidential election has raised questions over whether the new
administration and Congress could enact laws crimping the U.S.
central bank's autonomy.
"The independence of the Fed is crucial to making the best
decisions possible for the American economy," Harker said in
prepared remarks in Philadelphia.
Trump in February expressed support for more rigorous audits
of the Fed but has not spelled out his visions for the
institution since winning the election.
Republican lawmakers have proposed "audits" of the Fed that
would force it to disclose more information about its
decision-making process for interest rate policy.
Harker echoed comments by Fed policymakers in recent months
that their financial books are already audited by independent
accountants. Fed officials say they need to maintain some
secrecy over monetary policy decisions in order to avoid falling
under political pressure.
"We don't respond to swings in public opinion or election
cycles," Harker said.
Currently, the Fed releases transcripts for its policy
meetings five years after they take place, although it publishes
the minutes of meetings after a few weeks.
Harker did not comment on when the Fed will next raise
interest rates although he said the nation's 4.9 percent jobless
rate is "right on target" for the central bank's goal of
fostering maximum employment. The Fed last hiked in December
2015, lifting its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point
to a range of between 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent.
The Fed is widely seen raising rates next month, and
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker has warned added fiscal
stimulus under the new administration could lead the Fed to lift
rates more quickly over the years.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Diane Craft)