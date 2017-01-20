(Adds background, additional quotes from speech)
By Richard Leong
SOMERSET, N.J. Jan 20 Philadephia Federal
Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Friday he expects three
interest rate increases in 2017 if the labor market improves
further and inflation moves to the Federal Reserve's 2 percent
goal.
"I see three modest hikes as appropriate for the coming
year, assuming the economy stays on track," Harker, who is a
voting member of the Fed's policy-setting group this year, said
in a prepared speech at an event sponsored by the New Jersey
Bankers Association.
"The economy is displaying considerable strength," he said.
U.S. gross domestic product was revised up to 3.5 percent in
the third quarter, the fastest pace in two years.
"Consumer confidence is strong, retail sales are still solid
- though slightly slower than previously anticipated - and
equity markets are up," Harker said.
The core index on personal consumption expenditure, the
Fed's preferred inflation gauge, has risen to 1.7 percent with
inflation expectations hitting 2 percent, he noted.
"As expectations consolidate around our target rate, it
makes it more likely that our target will become reality,"
Harker said.
