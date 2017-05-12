BRIEF-Cyrusone expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion
PHILADELPHIA May 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve could ramp up or down the pace with which it sheds bonds, when it eventually decides to begin trimming some of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, a Fed policymaker said on Friday.
"We can slow the pace of that or accelerate the pace of that depending on how the market reacts," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, a voter on monetary policy this year, told reporters. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cyrusone inc. Expands unsecured credit facility to $2.0 billion
* Performant financial corporation announces termination of student loan recovery contract
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up