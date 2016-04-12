(Adds comments after speech)
By Lindsay Dunsmuir
PHILADELPHIA, April 12 The Federal Reserve may
still have room for three interest rate hikes this year but
should wait for more evidence that U.S. growth is holding up and
inflation is heading back towards 2 percent before proceeding,
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.
"It's possible," Harker told reporters following a speech in
Philadelphia when asked if he still sees three rate increases
this year. "We just need to let the data play out and see if the
weakness that we saw in fourth quarter GDP and first quarter GDP
are an aberration or a trend."
He also said every meeting "is a possibility" and that he
will rely on incoming data for his assessment.
Earlier in prepared remarks to a local business group,
Harker urged caution on recent inflation data.
"Although I cannot give you a definitive path for how policy
will evolve, it might prove prudent to wait until the inflation
data are stronger before we undertake a second rate hike," he
said.
At the same time, Harker said that if the fundamentals of
the U.S. economy remain sound and a further firming of inflation
is sparked as the unemployment rate falls, "policy can truly
normalize" in the second half of the year.
Slower Chinese growth and the high value of the dollar
create some downside risk to his predictions, he said.
The U.S. central bank as a whole is more cautious about when
the next interest rate move will be, following the hike last
December that was the first in almost a decade.
Harker provided a cautiously upbeat assessment of the U.S.
economy, noting he did not believe there has been any
unanchoring in inflation expectations, a topic that has vexed
some Fed policymakers.
However, noting that the Fed has been below target on its 2
percent target rate on inflation for all but two years since
2008, Harker added "it may be worth erring on the side of
accommodation" to ensure the Fed's credibility.
Harker, who has been in the post for nine months, rotates
into a voting position on the Fed's rate-setting committee next
year.
Investors see the Fed standing pat on interest rate hikes
until at least December, according to an analysis of fed funds
futures contracts by CME Group.
The Fed's next policy meeting is on April 26-27.
