Dec 2 American youth looking for work still face
"significant barriers" despite the broader U.S. economic
recovery, a freshman Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, in prepared
remarks to a conference, did not address monetary policy or make
economic forecasts. He has not publicly discussed those topics
since taking the position on July 1.
"We recognize that while much of the economy has rebounded
in recent years, significant barriers still exist for young
people in the job market," said Harker, a former head of the
University of Delaware.
He noted that Americans aged 16-24 have lower earnings over
a lifetime when they are not active in work or school and fail
to develop adequate professional skills. "Given the significant
role of consumer spending in the economy, this disengagement of
young people from the labor market can also have lasting impact
on local and regional economic growth," he said.
Though he does not get vote on policy until 2017 under a
rotating system, Harker attends all key U.S. central bank
meetings. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at a Dec.
15-16 meeting for the first time in nearly a decade.
