PHILADELPHIA Dec 4 A freshman Federal Reserve
policymaker added his voice to the majority expecting an
interest rate hike this month, saying on Friday he would prefer
to start tightening sooner than later to keep the economy on
track and to protect the central bank's credibility.
In his first public comments on policy since taking the job
in July, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he
expects "steady and modest" growth as the economy is
"approaching normalcy."
Raising rates in December would allow the Fed to tighten
policy gradually while inflation, now too low, rises to a
2-percent target smoothly, he said.
"I would like to see rates raised sooner rather than later,"
he told a conference of economists and journalists at the
Philadelphia Fed. "My fear is that the Federal Reserve risks
losing its credibility and only adds uncertainty to the economic
landscape the longer (it) waits to begin normalizing policy."
The Fed is roundly expected to raise rates modestly at a
Dec. 15-16 policy meeting. It would be the first U.S. monetary
tightening in nearly a decade.
"Raising rates this year will ... serve to reduce monetary
policy uncertainty and to keep the economy on track for
sustained growth with price stability," added Harker, who does
not gain a vote on the central bank's policy-setting committee
until 2017 under a Fed rotation.
Harker previously headed the University of Delaware and was
a director at the Philadelphia Fed. His appointment as president
attracted some controversy since he sat for a time on the board
search committee that sought a successor to Charles Plosser.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)