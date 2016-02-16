NEWARK, Del. Feb 16 The Federal Reserve may be wise to wait for more evidence of higher U.S. inflation before raising rates for a second time, a new Fed official said on Tuesday in what he called a "conservative" approach to setting policy.

Patrick Harker, who became president of the Philadelphia Fed in mid-2015 but has kept his views fairly quiet, said he expected the central bank to be able to hike rates more "meaningfully" in the second half of 2016 once financial and energy markets stabilize.

With doubts growing among investors that the Fed will be able to continue tightening policy given concerns over global growth, Harker's comments suggested there was no rush to follow up on the initial rate hike in December.

"It might prove prudent to wait until the inflation data are stronger before we undertake a second rate hike," Harker said at the University of Delaware, where he was once president. "I am approaching near-term policy a bit more cautiously than I did a few months ago."

Yet Harker, who does not have a vote on monetary policy until next year under a rotation, said he remained "upbeat" on the economy despite the selloff in stock markets and downward pressure on U.S. inflation from low oil prices and a high dollar.

Fed policy "can truly normalize" in the second half of the year as inflation edges up to 1.5 percent, unemployment falls to 4.7 percent, and overall GDP growth hits 2.7 percent by year end, he said. "I mean this in the sense that we can move away meaningfully from the zero lower bound," Harker added.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)