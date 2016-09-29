DUBLIN, Sept 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
moving "slowly but surely" towards its 2 percent inflation
target and a continued normalisation of monetary policy could
boost lagging business investment, Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker said on Thursday.
"If you look at the statistics in the US, save inflation and
I think we're moving slowly but surely towards our 2 percent
target, the one area that has lagged is business investment,"
Harker told a conference in Dublin.
"A continued normalisation of our monetary policy would be a
good thing in terms of possibly bringing back some business
investment."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)