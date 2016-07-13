PHILADELPHIA, July 13 The Federal Reserve will likely opt for a "fairly shallow" series of U.S. interest rate hikes, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Wednesday, adding he wants to "let it play out a bit" before backing a policy tightening.

"I don't think anybody including myself ... is talking about a rapid path to normalization," he told reporters, declining to comment on whether he would back a rate hike as soon as this month. "I continue to see a fairly shallow path to normalization - unless of course the data dictates otherwise."

