DUBLIN, Sept 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve is at
risk of falling behind the curve on inflation if it does not
normalise rates sooner rather than later, the head of the
Philadelphia Fed Patrick Harker said on Thursday.
"I think core inflation...whatever measure you look at is
moving towards the 2 percent target," Harker said in an
interview with Bloomberg Television.
"I am convinced we will achieve that sooner rather than
later so I am somewhat concerned about falling behind the
curve," he said.
Harker said he expected a shallow path of rate normalisation
and said it was not clear yet if the Federal Reserve would lift
rates at its December meeting. He said the November meeting
should not be ignored.
