Sept 12 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday laid the groundwork for further monetary policy easing, saying the U.S. central bank will spare no effort to boost disappointingly weak growth and cut unemployment.

But Bernanke, who provided no new details on potential easing tools last week, may face stiff opposition when the Fed's policy-setting panel meets on Sept 20 and 21. The panel's decision last month to keep rates low until mid-2013 drew three dissents, more than Bernanke has ever faced during his tenure as chairman and the most at the central bank since 1992.

Comments from Bernanke's colleagues suggest that most of them are likely to support further easing, although there appears to be little consensus on the best way to do it.

The following is a look at where each stands on a scale of 1 to 5, with "1" signifying doves most likely to support monetary easing and "5" representing hawks most likely to oppose it.

1 -- CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS (2011 voter)

Evans is among the Fed's most aggressive doves, calling on Sept. 7 for "very significant amounts of policy accommodation" given "how truly badly we are doing in meeting our employment mandate." By turns plainspoken (the high jobless rate, he said, is enough to set policymakers' "hair on fire") and wonky ("L=(n-n*)2 + 1*(u-u*)2" he said, at one point), Evans used the speech to advocate for a Fed promise to keep rates low until unemployment falls to 7.5 percent or even lower, from today's 9.1 percent level, as long as inflation stays below 3 percent. Other options, he said, include tying policy to a particular level of GDP, or aiming for a period of higher inflation to make up for prior periods of lower inflation. For details, see [ID:nN9E7J700W]

1 -- NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY (permanent voter)

Dudley, a key Bernanke ally on the panel's dovish wing, voted with the majority on Aug. 9 to extend the Fed's low-rate promise through mid-2013. "The statement issued by the FOMC earlier this week presents a sober assessment of the state of the U.S. economy," Dudley said on Aug. 12. He did not expand on Fed policy, but said that after the move, interest rates "generally moved lower which should help provide some additional support for economic activity and jobs." [ID:nN16272043]

1 -- FED GOVERNOR DANIEL TARULLO (permanent voter)

Tarullo, an appointee of President Barack Obama, focuses on bank supervision and does not speak frequently about the outlook for the economy or policy. He was, however, supportive of quantitative easing when the Fed embarked on a $600 billion round of bond-buying last November, and voted with the majority in support of the Fed's latest easing move in August.

1 -- FED VICE CHAIR JANET YELLEN (permanent voter)

Yellen was firmly in the pro-easing camp as president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, and her stance did not changed with her move to Washington last year to become vice chairman of the Fed Board. On June 9 she called the recovery "uneven" and promised that the Fed, for its part, "will continue to use its policy tools to support the economic recovery and carry out its dual mandate to foster maximum employment in the context of price stability."

1 -- BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN (2010 voter)

Rosengren is a reliable dove. A strong defender of the Fed's second round of quantitative easing, he suggested in June -- before the worst of the summer's slew of weak economic data -- that while it was too soon for the Fed to embark on a third round of quantitative easing, the central bank may need to keep monetary policy easier for longer. "The slowdown does change when you think the timing would be for when an exit strategy would be appropriate," he said on June 6. For more, see [ID:nN06292489]

2 -- FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE (permanent voter)

Bernanke in July sketched a range of tools that the Fed could use to ease monetary policy further, including more explicit guidance about how long the Fed will keep rates low and its balance sheet large, cutting the interest rate the Fed pays to banks on their reserves, or buying more bonds or increasing the average maturity of its holdings. In August the Fed opted to use the first of those tools, with a conditional promise to keep rates near zero through mid-2013. Speculation has risen that the Fed's next step is to rejig its balance sheet by replacing some of its short-term securities with longer-term ones. Bernanke has not publicly discussed his preferred tool, but has made it clear he will not hesitate to take action.

"The Federal Reserve will certainly do all that it can to help restore high rates of growth and employment in a context of price stability," Bernanke said on Sept 8. [ID:nN1E7860OB]