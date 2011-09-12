Sept 12 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
on Thursday laid the groundwork for further monetary policy
easing, saying the U.S. central bank will spare no effort to
boost disappointingly weak growth and cut unemployment.
But Bernanke, who provided no new details on potential
easing tools last week, may face stiff opposition when the
Fed's policy-setting panel meets on Sept 20 and 21. The panel's
decision last month to keep rates low until mid-2013 drew three
dissents, more than Bernanke has ever faced during his tenure
as chairman and the most at the central bank since 1992.
Comments from Bernanke's colleagues suggest that most of
them are likely to support further easing, although there
appears to be little consensus on the best way to do it.
The following is a look at where each stands on a scale of
1 to 5, with "1" signifying doves most likely to support
monetary easing and "5" representing hawks most likely to
oppose it.
1 -- CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS (2011 voter)
Evans is among the Fed's most aggressive doves, calling on
Sept. 7 for "very significant amounts of policy accommodation"
given "how truly badly we are doing in meeting our employment
mandate." By turns plainspoken (the high jobless rate, he said,
is enough to set policymakers' "hair on fire") and wonky
("L=(n-n*)2 + 1*(u-u*)2" he said, at one point), Evans used the
speech to advocate for a Fed promise to keep rates low until
unemployment falls to 7.5 percent or even lower, from today's
9.1 percent level, as long as inflation stays below 3 percent.
Other options, he said, include tying policy to a particular
level of GDP, or aiming for a period of higher inflation to
make up for prior periods of lower inflation. For details, see
1 -- NEW YORK FED PRESIDENT WILLIAM DUDLEY (permanent
voter)
Dudley, a key Bernanke ally on the panel's dovish wing,
voted with the majority on Aug. 9 to extend the Fed's low-rate
promise through mid-2013. "The statement issued by the FOMC
earlier this week presents a sober assessment of the state of
the U.S. economy," Dudley said on Aug. 12. He did not expand on
Fed policy, but said that after the move, interest rates
"generally moved lower which should help provide some
additional support for economic activity and jobs."
1 -- FED GOVERNOR DANIEL TARULLO (permanent voter)
Tarullo, an appointee of President Barack Obama, focuses on
bank supervision and does not speak frequently about the
outlook for the economy or policy. He was, however, supportive
of quantitative easing when the Fed embarked on a $600 billion
round of bond-buying last November, and voted with the majority
in support of the Fed's latest easing move in August.
1 -- FED VICE CHAIR JANET YELLEN (permanent voter)
Yellen was firmly in the pro-easing camp as president of
the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, and her stance did not
changed with her move to Washington last year to become vice
chairman of the Fed Board. On June 9 she called the recovery
"uneven" and promised that the Fed, for its part, "will
continue to use its policy tools to support the economic
recovery and carry out its dual mandate to foster maximum
employment in the context of price stability."
1 -- BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN (2010 voter)
Rosengren is a reliable dove. A strong defender of the Fed's
second round of quantitative easing, he suggested in June --
before the worst of the summer's slew of weak economic data --
that while it was too soon for the Fed to embark on a third
round of quantitative easing, the central bank may need to keep
monetary policy easier for longer. "The slowdown does change
when you think the timing would be for when an exit strategy
would be appropriate," he said on June 6. For more, see
2 -- FED CHAIRMAN BEN BERNANKE (permanent voter)
Bernanke in July sketched a range of tools that the Fed
could use to ease monetary policy further, including more
explicit guidance about how long the Fed will keep rates low
and its balance sheet large, cutting the interest rate the Fed
pays to banks on their reserves, or buying more bonds or
increasing the average maturity of its holdings. In August the
Fed opted to use the first of those tools, with a conditional
promise to keep rates near zero through mid-2013. Speculation
has risen that the Fed's next step is to rejig its balance
sheet by replacing some of its short-term securities with
longer-term ones. Bernanke has not publicly discussed his
preferred tool, but has made it clear he will not hesitate to
take action.
"The Federal Reserve will certainly do all that it can to
help restore high rates of growth and employment in a context
of price stability," Bernanke said on Sept 8. [ID:nN1E7860OB]