2 -- FED GOVERNOR SARAH RASKIN (permanent voter)

Raskin, an Obama appointee, supported the Fed's recent moves to ease policy, and on September 26 said it would be wrong to conclude from the muted effect of aggressive Fed policies so far that central bank actions are useless. "The opposite conclusion might well be the case--namely, that additional policy accommodation is warranted under present circumstances." Still, she said, she would be "quite leery" of one approach to easing floated by colleagues: allowing inflation to rise above the Fed's 2 percent target. "Keeping inflationary expectations anchored is in my mind extremely important," she said. [ID:nS1E78P0D2]

2 -- ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART (2012 voter)

Lockhart sees the Fed's "Operation Twist" as providing a moderate boost to the economy, but said he would not support more Fed bond-buying unless financial conditions worsened. "It requires circumstances that we're not facing at the moment -- the onset of a recession, deflationary pressures, and seriously rising unemployment," Lockhart said on Oct. 18. [ID:nN1E79H24W]

2 -- CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT SANDRA PIANALTO (2012 voter)

As a voter last year, Pianalto supported the Fed's bond-buying program, and this year she has continued to put her weight behind further easing. "I've been a supporter of our monetary policy actions, I think our monetary policy actions have been appropriate," Pianalto said on Oct. 20. "In order for the U.S. economy to make substantial progress in reducing the unemployment rate, economic growth clearly needs to accelerate." [ID:nN1E79J1H5]

2 -- SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS (2012 voter)

Williams supported the Fed's August decision to keep rates low for two more years. Comparing the economy to a patient that has taken a "turn for the worse and faces heightened risks," Williams on Sept. 7 cautioned that easing financial conditions further will not eliminate economic problems, but "could offer a measure of protection against further deterioration in the patient's condition and perhaps help him get back on his feet." [ID:nN9E7J700X]

3 -- ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD (2013 voter)

Bullard has been supportive of the Fed's various bond-buying programs, including its latest "Operation Twist," saying on Oct. 20 that "monetary policy is appropriately calibrated for this situation." [ID:nW1E7KM05E] He opposed the central bank's decision in August to signal it will keep rates low through mid-2013, but not because he opposed easing per se; rather, he said, he wants to tie policy to economic developments, not to a specific future date. He said on Sept 30 that the Fed will respond if economic conditions worsen.

4 -- MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA (2011 voter)

One of three policymakers to dissent this year on the Fed's moves to ease policy, Kocherlakota has argued that economic conditions have improved since the last time the Fed decided to buy bonds, and therefore the Fed should be tightening policy, not easing it. On Oct. 21 he said that the Fed's actions suggested the central bank had become more tolerant of inflation, and called for more clarity on its goals. [ID:nN1E79K19X]

5 -- DALLAS FED PRESIDENT RICHARD FISHER (2011 voter)

A self-described inflation hawk, Fisher has lately been more focused on the problem of high unemployment than on rising prices, agreeing with dovish colleagues like New York Fed's Dudley that inflation is not a threat at the moment. But Fisher has also been an outspoken opponent of further monetary easing, saying the Fed has done its part and any further help to the economy must come from the fiscal authorities. "We don't have to act at every meeting," he said on Oct. 24. [ID:nN1E79N0QS]

5 -- PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER (2011 voter)

An outspoken inflation hawk and skeptic on the effectiveness of Fed bond purchases, Plosser dissented on the Fed's recent easing moves. "We should not take certain actions simply because we can," Plosser said on Sept. 29. "The ills we currently face are not readily resolved through ever more accommodative monetary policy." [ID:nN9E7K9007]

5 -- RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER (2012 voter)

Like Plosser, Lacker believes that more easing at this point would do more harm than good. "My sense is that we should not be adding monetary stimulus at this point," Lacker said on Oct. 17, adding that the Fed's latest push to drive down long-term interest rates may simply boost inflation without helping growth. "A case could be made that withdrawing stimulus may be warranted soon." [ID:nEFE7DA017]

5 -- KANSAS CITY FED PRESIDENT ESTHER GEORGE (2013 voter)

George took the reins at the Kansas City Fed on Oct 1, and her personal views on monetary policy are not widely known. She has spent nearly all of her career since 1982 at the institution, which has long been run by one of the Federal Reserve System's most persistent hawks, Thomas Hoenig.

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke, Pedro Nicolaci da Costa, Ann Saphir, Mark Felsenthal)