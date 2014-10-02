Oct 2 Hedge funds have trimmed their bets on
rising interest-rate volatility since the beginning of this
year, according to the results of a quarterly survey of senior
credit officers conducted by the Federal Reserve.
About 25 percent of dealers surveyed by the Fed said hedge
fund clients have reduced bets on rising rate volatility for
short-term rates, and about 20 percent of dealers said hedge
funds have reduced such bets for longer-term interest rates.
"Taken together, these responses suggest that hedge funds
have reduced positions predicated on rising interest rate
volatility across the term structure since the beginning of the
year," the report noted.
About one-fourth of the 22 dealers surveyed reported hedge
funds had somewhat increased their use of leverage over the past
three months, the report said.
The survey was conducted between Aug. 20 and Sept. 2.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)